1000 Students From Colleges Across Kathmandu To Participate In Walkathon

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to step out to help raise awareness about education inequity. Teach For Nepal Walkathon supported by Nabil Bank is being held on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The event plans to include an estimation of 1000 young professionals and students from 50 different colleges and universities who have raised money to support the work of Teach For Nepal in ending education inequity in Nepal.

The event was to raise awareness about the persisting education inequity, especially in the rural villages in Nepal and get more people to take the pledge to become the champions of improving public school education in Nepal. The event is a melange where youth and primarily undergraduate students studying in Kathmandu valley try to get involved with Teach For Nepal’s movement and support the cause.

Registration for the walk begins from 11 AM and the walk will officially begin from Labim Mall thereafter. After the flag off from Labim Mall, Lalitpur passes through Thapathali, Maitighar, Bhadrakali, Sundhara, Tripureshwor, Kupandole and ended back in the Labim Mall.

The Walkathon will then merge and end with a closing ceremony that featured a musical and artistic performance from artists from around Kathmandu’s colleges. Prior to the event, TFN Walkathon organizing team is confident that the program will try to bring together college students from Kathmandu valley to raise massive awareness and bringing together people from different walks of life by raising money to support the Teach For Nepal Fellows who will be teaching in the remotest part of Nepal. Charity walk has been designed for the general public to experience the pain of over 60 lakhs students, attending public schools, who walk hours to get to a school but are still deprived of quality education.

Students attending public schools come from low-income families and socially marginalized communities. In rural Nepal, students of Teach For Nepal Fellows come to school on foot walking long distances. Some of the students walk as much as 3 hours one way, just to get to a school.

Teach For Nepal Walkathon supported by Nabil Bank is thus a solidarity walk to commit ourselves that no children, regardless of socio-economic status, will be left behind.

Teach For Nepal Fellows are currently teaching in 65 schools across seven districts in Nepal - Lalitpur, Sindhupalchowk, Dhanusa, Parsa, Dang, Tanahun, and Lamjung reaching the lives of more than 10,000 students. Teach For Nepal will open its Fellowship application for the next academic years 2020 on the same day. Interested change-makers are encouraged to apply by visiting www.teachfornepal.org

About Teach For Nepal

Teach For Nepal is a movement working to address educational inequality in Nepal that launched in 2013. One of its first initiatives has been to establish a program to recruit high achieving graduates and young professionals into teaching Fellowship. This initial Fellowship provides an initial intensive residential training followed by two years of on-the-job training for new Fellows in the classroom. Now in its seventh year, the movement has achieved support from local government and shown strong results based on a number of assessments.