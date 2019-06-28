SEE Results 2076: Private Schools Maintain Lead

Despite several efforts taken by the government, public schools are unable to improve their situation in the current Secondary Education Examination (SEE) Result 2016,

According to the board, 449,642 students took the SEE exams in the regular category while 9,633 students took the exam under the partial category.

Of the 325,330 students who took the SEE exams from public schools, only 2,792 (0.8 percent) scored Grade Point Average (GPA) above 3.60, while 14,788 students (11 percent) of 133,945 students from the private schools were able to secure GPA above 3.60.

Similarly,11,233 students (3.45 percent) who attended SEE-representing public schools got GPAs that ranged from 3.20 to 3.60; in comparison to that 39,914 students (29.7 percent) from the private schools were able to secure the same grades.

The Kathmandu Post writes a significant number of students from public schools have cleared the SEE securing significantly lower grades in comparison to their peers in private schools. For example, 276 students (85.5 percent) from public schools have scored less than 2.80 GPA. The percentage of students securing GPA below 2.8 is much less in private schools, which is only 40,072 students (29 percent).

The results of the SEE has been published as per the letter grading system. It is the fourth time the letter grading evaluation system has been applied in Grade 10.

The SEE results however were published last year little early. The examinations board noted the results publication this time delayed some days due to re-examination in State-2 schools and inadequate human resource caused by employees' adjustment.

The SEE examination was held from Chaitra 11, 2075 to Chaitra 21, 2075 (April 24, 2019) in all six provinces of Nepal except Province No. 2. SEE examination in Province No. 2 was held from Chaitra 22, 2075 (April 05, 2019) to Chaitra 29, 2076 (April 12, 2019).

Of the total 463,689 students who appeared in the SEE last year, the number of students scoring GPA from 0.85 to 1.20 was 58,688. The percentage of students obtaining GPA from 0.85 to 1.20 was 13 percent. A total of 485586 examinees appeared last year’s SEE exam from 77 districts. Of the total, 461,515 candidates were regular and 24,071 were under exempted category.