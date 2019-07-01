Tribhuwan International Airport To Resume Its 21 Hours Operation From Tomorrow

As rehabilitation of runway has completed as plan 70 days, Tribhuwan International Airport will resume 21 hours a day operation from tomorrow. Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal is preparing to announce the completion of rehabilitation of runway which started on March 30.

Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal’s sole international airport shut for 10 hours per day as its management embarked on the biggest maintenance work of the runway since its construction in 1975.

China National Aero Technology International Engineering Corporation has completed the 3000 meter runway rehabilitation work within 70 days. The company will continue its work now for rehabilitation and expansion of Taxi way.

CAAN signed an agreement with the Chinese company on November 5, 2018. The Chinese firm has agreed to complete the work for Rs 3.75 billion. Chinese company has completed the blacktop 3000 m runway under the first phase. But it will take around 18 months to rehabilitate the taxiway.

TIA sees around 400 flights, including 100 international flights, per day.