Monsoon 2019: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To occur At Some Places In Nepal

Although Monsoon has further advanced into many parts of India, it is yet to activate in Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country.

As a Low-Pressure Area is over Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha, and a trough is extending from Punjab to North Bay of Bengal across South Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh and a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area, it will likely to take few more days to activate monsoon again in Nepal.

As the low pressure areas in central India, vigorous Monsoon conditions were seen over in Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa. However, monsoon will remain subdued over rest of Nepal.