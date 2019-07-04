Monsoon 2019: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To occur At Some Places In Nepal

Monsoon 2019: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To occur At Some Places In Nepal

July 4, 2019, 9:03 a.m.

Although Monsoon has further advanced into many parts of India, it is yet to activate in Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country.

As a Low-Pressure Area is over Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha, and a trough is extending from Punjab to North Bay of Bengal across South Haryana, North Madhya Pradesh and a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area, it will likely to take few more days to activate monsoon again in Nepal.

As the low pressure areas in central India, vigorous Monsoon conditions were seen over in Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa. However, monsoon will remain subdued over rest of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

One Nepali National Killed In Libya's Detention Center Attack: 34 Nepalis Returned Kathmandu
Jul 04, 2019
Peru To Face Brazil In Copa America Final After Thrashing Chile
Jul 04, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Resigns As A Congress Chief
Jul 04, 2019
New Pesticide Control Rules Stop the Entry Of Indian Vegetables And Fruits To Nepal
Jul 04, 2019
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Beat Sweden To Reach Final
Jul 04, 2019

More on Weather

Monsoon: July To Start On A Better Note, Good Rains Are Foreseen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Generally Cloudy and Rain In Some Places of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Possibility of Floods And Landslides In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Light To Moderate Rain Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu: Managing Waste (Photo Feature) By Adrien Baratay Jul 04, 2019
One Nepali National Killed In Libya's Detention Center Attack: 34 Nepalis Returned Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019
Peru To Face Brazil In Copa America Final After Thrashing Chile By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Resigns As A Congress Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019
New Pesticide Control Rules Stop the Entry Of Indian Vegetables And Fruits To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019
Women's World Cup 2019: Netherlands Beat Sweden To Reach Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75