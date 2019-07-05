Heavy Rains To Lash Parts of Nepal. Flood Like Situation Feared In Western Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places in the country.

According to the division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

According to Skymet Weather, the intensity of rains will increase over Bihar during the next few days. Neighboring Nepal would also observe intense showers now.

Light rain will be witnessed in Nepal for the next 48 hours. Thereafter, the intensity of rain will increase significantly. These rains would be a result of the Cyclonic Circulation over Bihar and its adjoining areas. A well-marked Low-Pressure Area is already present over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh, which is instrumental in giving occasional light rain in the region for the last two days.

According to Skymet Weather, easterly/southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will impact Nepal during the upcoming rainy spell. Moreover, we expect the intensity of rain to remain high in Bihar than Jharkhand. Bihar is likely to observe light to moderate rains with a few heavy spells, while light to moderate showers with isolated heavy spells would be a sight in parts of Jharkhand.

“During this spell, good rains are also expected in adjoining Nepal. This raises fear of rivers flooding in Nepal and large amounts of water flowing into Bihar and its rivers, resulting in flood like situation in the state. However, we do not expect any serious flooding to take place, but due precautions must be taken,” says Skymet.

This spell of rain is likely to continue until July 9, with rains peaking on July 7. This could turn out to be the rainiest spell of Monsoon Rain so far. It will definitely be helpful in reducing rainfall deficiency in the state to a great extent. These showers will also be highly beneficial for crops and in soil moisture restoration.