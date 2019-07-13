33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal

33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal

July 13, 2019, 9:20 p.m.

Floods triggered by incessant rainfall for the past two days have affected thousands of families killing 33 people 15 and injured 12 in the southern plain and hills of central and eastern Nepal. Hundreds of people are also affected by flood in Kathmandu Valley.

In the rescue mission Nepal Army has mobilized its rescue team along with Nepal Police and Armed Police Force. In coordination of Nepal Army, the rescue mission continues in flood affected areas. Nepal Army has been using rapid boats and other equipment in rescue mission. The helicopters are in ready positions for rescue mission.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Bara, Parsa, Rautahat and Dhanusha, Udayapur, Saptari and Sarlahi districts. While places like Sakela Tol, Musahar Settlement and Purano Gaighat in Udayapur have been inundated by floods, different wards of Rajbiraj Municipality and Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality in Saptari have been inundated following incessant rainfall. According to Lakhan Mukhiyan of Gobargadha village surrounded by the Koshi river, locals in the village have lost their sleep due to fear. In Sarlahi, some 150 families had to be relocated at a school ground after an entire village in Barahathawa Municipality-15 was inundated.

Flood Forecasting Section has issued a flood alert following increased of flood level at Kankai, Kosi and its tributaries Sunkosi, Dudhkosi and Tamaore. Similarly, Bagmati and Kamala River are still at dangers levels. East Rapti is crossing the danger level.

The water level now at West Rapti in Kusum is 5.934 meter followed by Sunkosi at Hampachaur 12.226, and Bagmati 11.581 meter at Rai Gaon. Similarly, Tamor River at Triveni is 9 meter and Saptakosi at Chatra is 6.711 meter.

Although the rain fall is gradually receding, there occurred heavy to moderate rain in different parts of Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division said that in the last 12 hours, Birendranagar has recorded 45.1 followed by Nepalgunj 46.5, Dang 67.0 Bhairahawa 92.4, Simara 115.9, Kathmandu 40.0 Okhaldhunga 76.2 Biratnagar 107.9, Dharan 86.4, Jankapur 283.8 and Jiri 89.2.

Incessant rainfall has resulted in rising water level in the Saptakoshi River and streams, including Tengra, Budhi and Mariya in Sunsari district. Dozens of families have been displaced after floodwater from Tengra stream entered human settlements in Itahari-10. Floods have also affected over a dozen industries in the Sunsari-Morang Industrial Corridor. Some 45 families in Basantapur have to be relocated to safer place.

According to Flood Forecasting Division as the intensity of rain increases along the foothills of Nepal, the level of water increased in most of the rivers. The heavy downpour may aggravate the flood-like situation. Rivers like Kosi, Baghmati, Lal Bakiya, East Rapti, Kamala, and Kankai are swelling crossing the threat limit.

A well-Marked Low-Pressure Area is near Nepal extending from east to west. In the wake of these systems, rains will significantly increase in Nepal during the next 24 hours. Places lying along the foothills Janakpur, Biratnagar, Birtamod, Siraha and Rajbiraj have already facing water logging.

Nepal army 2.jpg

Triyuga-Flood_dam2.jpg

Triyuga Photo: Deshsanchar

Triyuga-Flood_dam7.jpg

Triyuga Photo Deshsanchar

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal
Jul 13, 2019
Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa
Jul 13, 2019
More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal
Jul 13, 2019
Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark
Jul 12, 2019
TIA Resumes Operation Following Towed The Aircraft To The Runway
Jul 12, 2019

More on Weather

Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 34 minutes ago
Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Eastern And Central Nepal To Receive Heavy To Moderate Rain Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Bagmati River Has Crossed The Danger Level, Flood Warning For Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Issues A Flood Warning In The Low Land Area of Province 1, 2 And 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2019
TIA Resumes Operation Following Towed The Aircraft To The Runway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
TIA’s Resumption of Flight Operation Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Newly Constructed Building Of Paropakar Maternity Hospital and Bir Hospital Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
France – Nepal Painting Exhibition To Be Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75