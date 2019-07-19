NCP Leaders Assures Support To Venezuelan Socialist Regime

After prime Ministers K. P. Sharma Oli and other ministers including foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali have declined to meet officially, an eleventh member Venezuelan delegation led by Venezuelan president's son Nicolas "Nicolas to" Ernesto Maduro Guerra left Nepal to North Korea.

He paid a visit to Nepal with an objective to pursue Nepalese communist led government and communist leaders to oppose U.S. sanctions and show solidarity with his father's regime, Nicolás Maduro.

Visited Nepal on an invitation of Nepal Communist Party Nepal’s Youth Wing, the delegation met NCP’s three former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalnath Khanal and other senior official. The delegation also met two former deputy prime ministers Bam Dev Gautam and Narayan Kazi Shrestha.

It is reported in the media that prime minister Oli and foreign minister Gyawali sent the message Nepal that they are unable to meet them officially given the current international situation.

In the meeting, NCP leaders and former prime ministers reportedly expressed sympathy and solidarity with them. Although all the communist leaders maintain silence, they have expressed their sympathy to Venezuelan President and socialist government.