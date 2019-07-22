Nepal Endorsed Caracas Political Declaration

Nepal Endorsed Caracas Political Declaration

July 22, 2019, 1:43 p.m.

Nepal participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on 20-21 July 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Speaking at the general debate organized under the theme of “Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law", Amrit Bahadur Rai, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York and the head of Nepali delegation, expressed Nepal’s resolve, as a founding member of NAM, to play an active and constructive role to strengthen and revitalize the NAM in upholding its principles, principles of international law and charter of the United Nations for sovereign equality, peace and prosperity in the world.

While highlighting the success of Nepal’s home-grown peace process, Ambassador Rai stressed the importance of dialogue for the pacific settlement of disputes.

Nepali delegation also participated in the opening session of the Ministerial meeting which was chaired by Jorge Arreaza, Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Venezuela.

In the capacity of the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement since 2016, Nicolás Maduro, President of the Republic of Venezuela, addressed the plenary session of the Ministerial Meeting yesterday afternoon.

Also, in the presence of Maduro, the plenary session of the Ministerial Meeting adopted the “Caracas Final Document” and the “Caracas Political Declaration” which were negotiated in New York.

Later yesterday, Nepali delegation attended a dinner program hosted by the Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Venezuela, in honor of the heads of the delegations to the Meeting.

The Ministerial Meeting was preceded by the Senior Officials’ Meeting of the NAM held on 18 -19 July 2019 also in Caracas. The two-member Nepali delegation to the Ministerial and Senior Officials’ Meetings was led by Amrit Bahadur Rai, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations in New York and included Surendra Thapa, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Accelerate The Work In Upper Tamakosi: MD Ghising
Jul 22, 2019
Sajha Party added Seven New Members In Central Committee
Jul 22, 2019
BP Koirala’s 37 the Memorial Day
Jul 22, 2019
Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today
Jul 22, 2019
Heavy To Moderate Rain Will Occur In Eastern And Central Nepal
Jul 22, 2019

More on News

Nepal-France Relations At 70 By A Correspondent 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Sajha Party added Seven New Members In Central Committee By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Major General Chowdhury Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 41 minutes ago
NIJSC Demands All Details Of Guthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 30 minutes ago
NHRC To Organize International Conference On Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Top 5 Finalists Announced For ICT Award 2019: Online And SMS Voting begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Accelerate The Work In Upper Tamakosi: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
BP Koirala’s 37 the Memorial Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
Heavy To Moderate Rain Will Occur In Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2019
The End? By Abijit Sharma Jul 21, 2019
Book A Testimony Of Development By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75