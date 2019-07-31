Nepal’s Passport Weakest With102 Global Ranking, India Ranks 86th

Nepal’s Passport Weakest With102 Global Ranking, India Ranks 86th

July 31, 2019, 7:43 a.m.

Nepal’s passport further slid in global ranking ranked at 102 out of 109. Nepal is ranked below Bangladesh, Eritrea, Iran, Lebanon and North Korea and above Libya, Palestine and Sudan in the ranked of most powerful passports for 2019. Japan and Singapore top the list followed by India 86th,

Gulf News reports that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan were positioned at 99, 101 and 106 respectively. Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the global mobility spectrum, with its citizens able to access only 25 destinations worldwide without a prior visa.

A quarterly report issued by the Henley Passport Index, which analysed how many countries a passport holder can enter visa-free or on a visa-on-arrival basis, revealed the strongest and weakest passports for 199 passports.

According to Gulf News, the report, published in July, gave an insight into the latest shifts and changes in global passport power. As well as illustrating global and regional trends, the report used data from the index’s 14-year history to show how travel mobility has changed over the past decade, looking at which passports have gained in strength and which have fallen behind.

Japan and Singapore held onto the top spot on the passport index, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 189.

South Korea was ranked 2nd place on the index along with Finland and Germany, with citizens of all three countries able to access 187 destinations around the world without a prior visa.

Finland’s climb from 3rd to 2nd place was attributed to the recent changes to Pakistan’s formerly highly restrictive visa policy.

“In the hope of attracting tourists and boosting its struggling economy, Pakistan now offers an ETA (electronic travel authority) to citizens of 50 countries, including Finland, Japan, Malta, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE,” according to the report.

Denmark, Italy, and Luxembourg jointly ranked 3rd place on the index, each with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 186, while France, Spain, and Sweden were in joint 4th place, each with a score of 185.

While Asian countries climbed in the ranks, the UK and US dropped to 6th place with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 183. The two countries also shared sixth place with Belgium, Canada, Greece, Ireland and Norway.

According to Gulf News, Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the global mobility spectrum, with its citizens able to access only 25 destinations worldwide without a prior visa.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation
Jul 31, 2019
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal
Jul 31, 2019
Regional Drought Outlook System For South Asia Launched
Jul 31, 2019
U.S. Embassy Hosts The South Asia Air Quality TechCamp
Jul 31, 2019
Hamro Samman Activity Launches Two New Initiatives
Jul 31, 2019

More on News

Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 minutes ago
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts The South Asia Air Quality TechCamp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Hamro Samman Activity Launches Two New Initiatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Two Vehicles Set On Fire Reportedly By Biplab Led Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
7000 Girls Are Trafficked From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 19 minutes ago

The Latest

Regional Drought Outlook System For South Asia Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
Neymar Rape Case Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
One Nepali Arrested Linked To Alleged $100 Million Money Laundering In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
JDS Fellow To Help Strengthen The Capacity Of Nepalese Civil Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
Indian Pilgrimage Dies In Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75