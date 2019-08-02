Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet

Fifth ATR-72 Aircraft of Yeti Airlines, which arrived last week , will join operation soon. After slidding of its own ATR last month, Yeti Airlines has been facing shortage of aircrafts.

The aircraft with Nepalese Registration no. 9N-ANG arrived at TIA Kathmandu on July 27, 2019. The aircraft was ferried from Bangkok, Thailand. With the acquisition of fifth ATR72-500 aircraft it will increase Yetis’ flight frequencies to certain destinations and also add some new ones.

The ATR72-500 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft manufactured by the French-Italian consortium ATR. With it’s superior build and performance the ATR72 has now become the most successful regional carrier in the world, steadily expanding and entering into new global markets.

Yeti Airlines commenced it’s flight operations from 1998. Besides the ATR72-500s it also operates a fleet of five BAE Systems Jetstream 41 aircraft. Along with Tara Air, it’s sister airline which operates two Dornier Do228 and four DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft, Yeti Airlines operates the widest network of flight routes in Nepal.