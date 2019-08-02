Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet

Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet

Aug. 2, 2019, 7:53 a.m.

Fifth ATR-72 Aircraft of Yeti Airlines, which arrived last week , will join operation soon. After slidding of its own ATR last month, Yeti Airlines has been facing shortage of aircrafts.

The aircraft with Nepalese Registration no. 9N-ANG arrived at TIA Kathmandu on July 27, 2019. The aircraft was ferried from Bangkok, Thailand. With the acquisition of fifth ATR72-500 aircraft it will increase Yetis’ flight frequencies to certain destinations and also add some new ones.

The ATR72-500 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft manufactured by the French-Italian consortium ATR. With it’s superior build and performance the ATR72 has now become the most successful regional carrier in the world, steadily expanding and entering into new global markets.

EAecV8tUcAAQNn3.jpg

Yeti Airlines commenced it’s flight operations from 1998. Besides the ATR72-500s it also operates a fleet of five BAE Systems Jetstream 41 aircraft. Along with Tara Air, it’s sister airline which operates two Dornier Do228 and four DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft, Yeti Airlines operates the widest network of flight routes in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Students Boom In Australia
Aug 02, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport
Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award
Aug 02, 2019
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal
Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame
Aug 01, 2019

More on Aviation

Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 45 minutes ago
Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
NAC, National Flag Carrier, What Went Wrong : An Analysis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Yeti Airlines Announces Pokhara Bhairahawa And Bharatpur Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal China Ink Landmark Air Agreement, China To Allow Nepalese Airlines To Fly In 15 Destinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines To Fly Dhaka From July 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepalese Students Boom In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75