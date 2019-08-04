HCC-N Connecting People

Whether just a coincidence or a matter of chance, three leading and prominent industrialists are heading two important organizations to celebrate Visit Nepal Year 2020.

As the government has appointed former president of Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suraj Vaidya, who is also honorary consular of the Philippines, to lead Visit Nepal 2020 as national coordinator, another former president of FNCCI Pradeep Kumar Shrestha took charge as the dean of HCC-N.

Another prominent industrialist Basanta Kumar Chaudhary took charge as the deputy dean. Interestingly, outgoing dean was a prominent tourism entrepreneur Aang Tshring Sherpa.

As Nepal is organizing Visit Nepal 2020 aiming to bring two million tourists in Nepal, all these are very significant and important indications. Of similar significance was the place of hosting.

Thanks to Pratima Pande, the program was hosted at a newly opened, globally renowned, hospitality brand Aloft Kathmandu at Chhaya Center in Thamel.

Attending as chief guest, Foreign Secretary Shanker Dash Bairagi showed the importance of HCC-N to mobilize people globally to achieve the target set by Visit Nepal Year 2020.

At a time when Nepal's formal diplomatic presence in the world is just limited to over three dozen countries, honorary Consular Corps-Nepal (HCC-N) can fill the gaps.

Although honorary consular corps are not formal diplomatic corps of a particular country, they can link the people of one country to another. Whether to start business or promote tourism, the establishment of people to people contact is key.

As the HCC-Nepal concluded its 12th Annual General Meeting of honorary Consular Corps-Nepal, Nepalese officials are expecting active role from honorary consular corps to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 and promoting Nepal's export successful.

Highlighting the importance of honorary consular, foreign secretary Shanker Dash Bairagi said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs will intensify collaboration with the HCC-N in future and will provide necessary support to HCC-N in its activities.

Addressing the 12th (HCC-N) at Aloft Hotel Chhaya Devi Complex at Thamel, foreign secretary Bairagi said that it is a matter of privilege to speak in front of 46 distinguished personalities of Nepal who worked as honorary consular, representing various countries of the world.

"Honorary consulars are connecting Nepal with various parts of the world," said Bairagi. Along with formal diplomatic channel, people to people contact is also equally important. Honorary consular have been playing important roles in this direction," said secretary Bairagi.

He assured HCC-N that foreign ministry will provide all necessary support to the organization.

"Since the objective of the government is to make Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali, the country needs massive investment. HCC-N can play a crucial role in bringing tourists and investment," said Bairagi.

Foreign secretary Bairagi also said that the ministry wants to establish strong collaborative approach with HCC-N. "As Nepal is celebrating Visit Nepal Year 2020 with an aim to bring two million tourists, HCC-N can play a catalysts role," said foreign secretary Bairagi.

Addressing the program, newly elected chair Pradeep Kumar Shrestha said that he will focus his coming one year tenure to place HCC-N in international level. Former president of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shrestha said that Nepal needs to show its strong presence in coming meeting of World Federation of International Honorary Councilor Crop. "I have attended the conference in the past as an honorary consular general, my efforts will be to link HCC-N with international federation. As Nepal is celebrating Visit Nepal 2020 with an aim to bring two million tourists, HCC-N will play much needed support to achieve the target."

He also congratulated member of HCC-N Suraj Vaidya for his appointment of National Coordinator of Visit Nepal 2020. Conducted by former dean Shree Ram Lamichhane, outgoing dean Sherpa briefed the programs conducted by HCC-N in the last one year.

The 12th Annual General Meeting of honorary Consular Corps-Nepal (HCC-N) concluded at Aloft Hotel Thamel electing Pradeep Kumar Shrestha, honorary consular General of South Africa, as dean for coming year.

The Annual General Meeting also elected Basanta Kumar Chaudhary as deputy dean of HCC-N. Attended by over five dozen honorary Consular Generals, outgoing dean Aang Tshering Sherpa handed over the pin to newly elected dean Shrestha.

During the program, foreign secretary Bairagi also distributed appreciation letters and medals to former deans and members, who received national and international awards.

The foreign secretary handed over the letter of appreciation provided by HCC-N to honorary consular of Italy Pratima Pande receiving medal from France and hosting the annual general meeting at Aloft Hotel.

Similarly, he also provided medals to first dean Ambica Shrestha and former deans Kiran Vaidya, Gajendra Shrestha, Shree Ram Lamichhane and Aang Tshering Sherpa. Former dean Rajendra Khetan and Basanta Raj Mishra did not attend the meeting as they were not in the country at that time