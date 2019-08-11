BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari

Secretary of Commerce and Supplies, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Kedar Bahadur Adhikari said the Bangladesh Bhutan, India and Nepal Motor Vehicle Agreement (BBIN-MVA) is highly important for Nepal because connectivity is one of the major priority of the government.

Addressing BBIN-MVA Interaction Workshop, secretary Adhikari said that Nepal has some reservations on certain clauses. He said that there need to consider those clauses.

Organized by South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment SAWTEE and Asian Development Bank, Chairperson of SAWTEE Dr. Posh Raj Pandey BBIN-MVA agreement transform Nepal's mobility giving seamless connectivity to the region.

Director of Asian Development Bank Ronald Antonio Q. Butiong said that Bangladesh, India and Nepal have a good opportunity to make progress on agreement after Bhutan gave consent to them to go ahead with the agreement.

Former joint secretary of Ministry of Commerce and expert Rabi Shanker Saiju presented a paper highlighting BBIN-MVA agreement and its implications to Nepal.

Participated by former bureaucrats, businessmen from trade and commerce sector, Chief Guest of the program was Dr. Puspa Raj Kadel, vice chairperson of National Planning Commission.

Enhancing economic integration through improving connectivity is crucial for growth and development in the new global economic landscape. Recognizing this, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal on 15 June 2015, signed a framework agreement for the regulation of passenger and cargo vehicular movement among these countries- the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India,, Nepal Motor Vehicles Agreement BBIN (MVA)- to enhance regional economic integration though transport and transit facilitation.

According to SAWTEE, MVA allows vehicles in any BBIN country to cross borders without hassle along the agreed routes , and enter any other BBIN countries. Former secretary Ministry of Commerce and Supplies Naindra Upadhyaya also presented his views.