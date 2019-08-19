Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali

Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali

Aug. 19, 2019, 7:22 a.m.

Historian Yogesh Raj and poet and prominent literary figure Biragi Kaila have win this year’s Madan Puraskar and Jagadamba Shree awards respectively.

Madan Puraskar Guthi decided to honour historian Raj’s ‘Ranahar‘with Nepal’s most prestigious literary award for 2076. The book is a fictionalized account based on a historic portrayal of Ranjeet Malaa, Bhaktapur’s last Malla King.

The Guthi also decided to honour Bairagi Kainla with this year’s JagadambaShree award, according to Kunda Dixit, Guthi’s member secretary in his tweet.

The Madan Puraskar Guthi has short listed seven best books of the year 2075 BS. Of the 257 books availed for Guthi, seven best books were shortlisted for award.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video
Aug 19, 2019
Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region
Aug 19, 2019
Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia
Aug 18, 2019
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August
Aug 18, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun
Aug 18, 2019

More on News

Consul Dhakal Organizes A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 8 minutes ago
FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 53 minutes ago
WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Inter-dependency And Political Economy: A Case of Nepal By Kedar Neupane Aug 19, 2019
Pashupati Sharma, Durgesh Thapa And Rabin Gharti Magar’s Led In Teej Music Video By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
China's Military Is Stronger Than Ever, So Why Does It Still Need The Humble Yak? By Alan Weedon Aug 19, 2019
Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584