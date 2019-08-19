Yogesh Raj’s Ranhar Wins Madan Purashakar And JagadambaShree For Bairagi Kainali

Historian Yogesh Raj and poet and prominent literary figure Biragi Kaila have win this year’s Madan Puraskar and Jagadamba Shree awards respectively.

Madan Puraskar Guthi decided to honour historian Raj’s ‘Ranahar‘with Nepal’s most prestigious literary award for 2076. The book is a fictionalized account based on a historic portrayal of Ranjeet Malaa, Bhaktapur’s last Malla King.

The Guthi also decided to honour Bairagi Kainla with this year’s JagadambaShree award, according to Kunda Dixit, Guthi’s member secretary in his tweet.

The Madan Puraskar Guthi has short listed seven best books of the year 2075 BS. Of the 257 books availed for Guthi, seven best books were shortlisted for award.