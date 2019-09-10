PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September

Confederation Nepalese Industries (CNI) said that the final preparation for Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 has already completed. Addressing the press meet, President of CNI Satish Kumar Moore said that they are very much happy to support given by different organizations to make it success.

He said that 45 different projects will be presented during two day summit. The Summit will be held in 11-12 September.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will inaugurate the summit tomorrow in presence of former prime minister of South Korea. Union State Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh are also coming to participate in the summit.

Co-organized by Nepalese Youth Construction Contractor and Nepal Investment Board, over 80 experts from different parts of the world will present third paper. All seven chief ministers will take part in provincial level discussion on infrastructure development.

Former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will chair concluding program.

Vice President of World Bank and Director General of Asian Development Bank and different ministers from Nepal are taking part in two days summit.