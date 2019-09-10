PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September

PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September

Sept. 10, 2019, 7:15 a.m.

Confederation Nepalese Industries (CNI) said that the final preparation for Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 has already completed. Addressing the press meet, President of CNI Satish Kumar Moore said that they are very much happy to support given by different organizations to make it success.

He said that 45 different projects will be presented during two day summit. The Summit will be held in 11-12 September.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will inaugurate the summit tomorrow in presence of former prime minister of South Korea. Union State Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh are also coming to participate in the summit.

Co-organized by Nepalese Youth Construction Contractor and Nepal Investment Board, over 80 experts from different parts of the world will present third paper. All seven chief ministers will take part in provincial level discussion on infrastructure development.

Former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will chair concluding program.

Vice President of World Bank and Director General of Asian Development Bank and different ministers from Nepal are taking part in two days summit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election
Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet
Sep 10, 2019
Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations
Sep 10, 2019
Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region
Sep 10, 2019
India Is Trying To Reconnect With Lost Chandrayaan-2
Sep 09, 2019

More on Economy

Minister Pun Urges UAE Ambassador To Facilitate For FDI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal Investment Bank Collaborates With CellPay, NRB Licensed Non-wallet Payment Gateway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Samir Phuyal Wins Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
NIBL Opens 82nd branch In Baluwatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
NEW SPREAD RATE Banking Instability By A Correspondent 2 weeks ago

The Latest

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
NAC Osaka Flights By A Correspondent Sep 09, 2019
DECEASED, YET STILL WORTHY OF RESPECT By Edyta Stępczak Sep 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75