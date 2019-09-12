COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076

COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076

Sept. 12, 2019, 7:30 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa distributed the trophy, medals and certificate to the winner and runners up of COAS Trophy 2076 amid a function.

CoAS Thapa handed over Trophy to winner of foot tournament Jagat Dal Battallion. The second and third position went to Bishnu Dal Battalion an Kali Bahadur Battalion.

Jagadal Battalion defeated Bishnudal Battalion in the final of the battalion level football competition played during the closing ceremony of the "COAS Trophy-2076". Kalibahadur Battalion secured the third position.

pradhansenapati.jpg

COAS Gen Thapa awarded the COAS Trophy and Cash Prize to No. 16 Brigade HQ for securing the overall first position in "COAS Trophy-2076". He also awarded the "First Runner-up Trophy" to Mid Division Headquarters and "Second Runner-up Trophy" to Valley Division Headquarters for securing second and third positions respectively. Likewise, COAS Gen Thapa also presented the Trophy and Cash Prize to Jagadal Battalion, Puranogorakh Battalion, and No. 1 Jagadal Battalion for respectively being first, second and third in the battalion level.

WOII Krishna Bahadur Basnet and Gunner Deepak Adhikari received the "Nir Sumsher Jabara" Award for winning 42 Km (Marathon) and 10 Km race respectively. Similarly, COAS Gen Thapa presented the "Ajeyabal Sampanna Trophy (Female)" to CPL Poonam Rawal and the "Ajeyabal Sampanna Trophy (Male)" to WOII Purna Tamang during the same event.

Former COASs, General Officers, Joint Secretary of Defence Ministry, Members of Nepal Olympic Committee, High Ranking Officers of the sister security organizations, Member Secretary & Officials of National Sports Council (NSC), Officials of the Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA), Residential Military Attaches of various embassies in Kathmandu, All Ranks of Nepali Army and media personnel were present on the occasion.

pradhansenapati8.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure
Sep 12, 2019
Weather Forecast September 12: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places
Sep 12, 2019
Monsoon Withdrawal To Commence Around September 20
Sep 12, 2019
Nabil ECAN Signed MoU
Sep 11, 2019
Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land
Sep 11, 2019

More on News

Nepal Communist Party MP blames India For Encroaching Nepali Land By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
PADT To Take Action Against Pashupati Aarati Performers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 38 minutes ago
Biplab's Son Prakash In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 51 minutes ago
Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2019: Nepal Needs To Enhance Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Weather Forecast September 12: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Monsoon Withdrawal To Commence Around September 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2019
Nabil ECAN Signed MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
The Travel And Tourism Competitiveness Report 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75