COAS General Thapa Distributed The Prizes To Winners Of COAS Trophy 2076

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa distributed the trophy, medals and certificate to the winner and runners up of COAS Trophy 2076 amid a function.

Jagadal Battalion defeated Bishnudal Battalion in the final of the battalion level football competition played during the closing ceremony of the "COAS Trophy-2076". Kalibahadur Battalion secured the third position.

COAS Gen Thapa awarded the COAS Trophy and Cash Prize to No. 16 Brigade HQ for securing the overall first position in "COAS Trophy-2076". He also awarded the "First Runner-up Trophy" to Mid Division Headquarters and "Second Runner-up Trophy" to Valley Division Headquarters for securing second and third positions respectively. Likewise, COAS Gen Thapa also presented the Trophy and Cash Prize to Jagadal Battalion, Puranogorakh Battalion, and No. 1 Jagadal Battalion for respectively being first, second and third in the battalion level.

WOII Krishna Bahadur Basnet and Gunner Deepak Adhikari received the "Nir Sumsher Jabara" Award for winning 42 Km (Marathon) and 10 Km race respectively. Similarly, COAS Gen Thapa presented the "Ajeyabal Sampanna Trophy (Female)" to CPL Poonam Rawal and the "Ajeyabal Sampanna Trophy (Male)" to WOII Purna Tamang during the same event.

Former COASs, General Officers, Joint Secretary of Defence Ministry, Members of Nepal Olympic Committee, High Ranking Officers of the sister security organizations, Member Secretary & Officials of National Sports Council (NSC), Officials of the Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA), Residential Military Attaches of various embassies in Kathmandu, All Ranks of Nepali Army and media personnel were present on the occasion.