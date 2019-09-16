Prachanda Directed Communist Workers To Retaliate Against Conspirators

Co-chair of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda directed party workers to retaliate to those who have been conspiring against Democratic Republic. He also urged young students to cautious anarchic and reactionary tendencies.

Addressing the fifth Posht Bahadur Bogati Memorial program in party central office Dhumbarahi, co-chair Prachanda said the party is building the foundation of socialism through prosperity and development. He said that the party is surrounded by capitalist, expansionist and imperialist from all the front.

He warned that that no body can kill democratic republic established through seven decades long struggle. Co-chair Prachanda has directed the party to retaliate any move against democratic republic.