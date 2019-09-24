Nagdhunga Tunnel To Complete Within 42 months

Nagdhunga Tunnel To Complete Within 42 months

Sept. 24, 2019, 7:47 a.m.

Finally the Nagdhunga Tunnel Project of Department of Road signed an agreement with Japan’s leading contractor Hazama Ando Corporation. The company is one of the 10 biggest construction companies in Japan. It was launched in 2013 by the merger of the Hazama Corporation.

Nepal-and-Japan-nagdhung-aS.jpg

After the signing ceremony, the uncertainty over much awaited construction of the tunnel road comes to an end. Constructed under loan of Japan government, The Company will complete the construction of tunnel within 42 months. According to head of Foreign Aid Coordination Division of the Department Arjun Jung Thapa. According to an agreement, the cost of 2.67 kilometer long tunnel is 13.50 billion. Nepal will pay 0.01 percent interest with payback period of 40 years.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lionel Messi Wins FIFA 2019 World’s ‘Best’ Player Pushing Cristiano Ronaldo Virgil van Dijk
Sep 24, 2019
PM Oli And NCP Co-chair Hail Xi Jinping Thought
Sep 24, 2019
Weather Forecast September 24: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Sep 24, 2019
Saudi Arabia Embassy Celebrated 89th National Day In Kathmandu
Sep 23, 2019
International Media Workshop On Global Challenges of Water And Peace Commenced
Sep 23, 2019

More on News

PM Oli And NCP Co-chair Hail Xi Jinping Thought By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia Embassy Celebrated 89th National Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
Head Of Chinese Communist Party International Department Is In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 39 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Arrived In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Chinese Communist Party To Provide Training To Nepal Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
State Minister Of External Affairs Minister Of India Attended Chief Guest Of Constitution Day And National Day Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Lionel Messi Wins FIFA 2019 World’s ‘Best’ Player Pushing Cristiano Ronaldo Virgil van Dijk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2019
Weather Forecast September 24: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2019
International Media Workshop On Global Challenges of Water And Peace Commenced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2019
Youth Leaders Vow To Continued Pressure On Governments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2019
Trump Hails Indian PM At ‘Historic’ Texas Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2019
Weather Forecast September 23: Rains Likely At Few places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75