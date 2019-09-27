Weather Forecast September 27: Rain To Continue Till 28 September

As East-West Trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal and humid easterly winds are blowing over, this will bring moderate rains with one or two heavy spells over central Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western regions.

According to Skymet Weather, rains may be heavy at places leading to water logging and rise in water level in a few tributaries of Ganga river such as Kosi and Gandak. Foothills of Nepal may also get heavy showers leading to localized flooding. Therefore, people living in low lying areas are advised to exercise caution. These on and off rains are expected to continue until September 28