Monsoon Withdrawal From Many Parts Of Region

The withdrawal line of southwest Monsoon now passes through Lat. 28.0°N/Long. 87.5°E, Kishanganj, Bankura, Jamshedpur, Pendra Road, Narsinghpur, Ujjain, Vadodara, Veraval and most parts of north Arabian Sea.

Southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from more parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of West Bengal.

Starting with the southern parts of India wherein the Cyclonic Circulation in the upper air persists over Maharashtra coast and a Trough is extending along the Arabian Sea close to Karnataka and Kerala in the lower levels. Rain and thundershower activities over Kerala and South Karnataka will continue with isolated heavy spells while North Karnataka will receive mainly light rainfall at some places. A Low-level Trough is extending across the East coast. Another Cyclonic Circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Tamil Nadu.

In the central India, an Anti-Cyclone has established over South Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch. The winds have changed their course to northerly- northwesterly over most parts of the state and dryness will increase gradually as the Southwest Monsoon pattern has withdrawn.Now the night temperatures may drop marginally over the area. Haziness may prevail in the morning hours with clear sky during day and slightly warm in the afternoon mainly over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Light rain is a possibility over southern parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Meanwhile in East and Northeast India, in wake of east coast Trough, coastal parts of Odisha will receive light to moderate spells with isoletd light showers over the interior parts. Isolated thunder clouds may develop over the adjoining parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal. The rest parts of the state and Bihar will be dry and comfortable. Haziness will increase over the area during morning and evening hours. Now, Northeast India will see a decreased intensity of rainfall with southern districts to see scattered light rains.

News Credit: skymetweather.com