Following the regular medical checkup at Gandy Hospital, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli returned his residence last night. Talking to media person at the premises of Hospital, PM Oli, who was in jolly mood, described his health absolutely right.

“I am absolutely alright and I am fit,” commented Prime Minister Oli report Rastriya Samachar Samiti. He rides a car on his own.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday following a health complication.