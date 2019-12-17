Moderate Fog In Kathmandu and Fair Weather Throughout Nepal

Moderate Fog In Kathmandu and Fair Weather Throughout Nepal

Dec. 17, 2019, 8:15 a.m.

There will be a partly cloudy in the eastern hilly region. According to Metrological Forecasting Division there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Although there is moderate fog is likely at Kathmandu, day will be comfortable.

