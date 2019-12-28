NEA MD Ghising And Dr. Ruit Received Hem Bahadur Malla Award

NEA MD Ghising And Dr. Ruit Received Hem Bahadur Malla Award

Dec. 28, 2019, 8:48 a.m.

For their contributions in electricity sector and health sector, Salt Trading Corporation awarded Hem Bahadur Malla Memorial award to Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising and ophthalmologist Dr. Sanduk Ruit.

This is a national-level award and the winners were selected by the Public Administration Association of Nepal (PAAN) reports The Rising Nepal.

Salt Trading Corporation has established “Hem Bahadur Malla Memorial Award” in 2059 BS in memory of its founder president late Hem Bahadur Malla to recognize his contribution to the organization. This award carries a purse of Rs. 200,000 and certificate.

This award is given appreciating the contribution of Ghising and Dr. Ruit in the country in their respective fields. Presenting award, Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun urged administrators, civil servants and politicians to work honestly and dedicate to make the country prosperous.

_DrRuit_Puraskar (1).jpg

Addressing the gathering, Ghising said that the NEA was able to make the country load-shedding free in the first phase with the support of government, NEA employees, general people and other stakeholders.

“Currently, we are focusing on increasing the consumption of power following the increased power generation. Similarly, we are also planning to supply power in regional market as the power will go waste in the rainy season,” he said.

He said that around 2,000 MW power will be added in the national grid in the current fiscal year.

