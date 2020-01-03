Snow Fall And Light Rain Likely To Occur Some Places In Nepal

A fresh Western Disturbance is prevailing over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. Therefore, there will be a light to moderate rain and snowfall over some places in hill and high mountains of western region.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places in the country. There are Chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

A Cyclonic Circulation is prevailing over East Uttar Pradesh. Also, humid winds are blowing over the region straightaway from Bay of Bengal. Therefore, there will be generally cloudy and light to heave snow fall likely in high Himalayas on Saturday and Sunday. Similarly, there will be likely rains in few places.