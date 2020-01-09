“Prtithvi Narayan Shah Has Immense Contributions“

Jan. 9, 2020, 8:33 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa has unveiled a book Anekaaunka Drishtimaa Rashtra Nirmata (Nation Builder on the Perspectives of Other amid a function at Army Officer’ Club.

Addressing the gathering, COAS General Thapa has said that Prithvi Narayan Shah has immense contribution to the unification of the country. He said that Nepal Army is developing the Unification Trail to promote the tourism in Nepal.

Edited by Hari Prasad Sodari, the book on founder of Nepal Prithivi Narayan Shah consists of articles written by historians, scholars, former bureaucrats and peoples from different life.

Historian profession Dinesh Raj Panta welcomed the guest and editor Sodari highlighted the articles included in the book.

