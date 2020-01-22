Eight Indian Tourists Died In Daman

Eight Indian Tourists Died In Daman

Jan. 22, 2020, 7:26 a.m.

All eight Indian tourists airlifted to Kathmandu from a resort in Daman, Thaha Municipality of Makawanpur district, died upon arrivals at HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The eight deceased Indian nationals, two couples and four children — comprising a group of 15 people travelling to Pokhara from Kerala — were returning home. According to police, on the way, they had stopped at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman Monday Night.

According to the manager at the resort, Shiva KC, the guests who arrived at around 9:30 pm yesterday from Pokhara stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep warm The Himalayan Times in reports.

They had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in one room while the remaining of them in another room, the manager said. He added that all windows and the door of the room where the eight were staying were bolted from inside reports daily.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan
Jan 22, 2020
Harry, Meghan Lawyers Issue A Legal Warning Over Photos
Jan 22, 2020
Belgium Princess Astrid Visits Bhaktapur
Jan 22, 2020
Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading
Jan 22, 2020
Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal
Jan 22, 2020

More on News

Belgium Princess Astrid Visits Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
“I Expressed Gratitude To My Friend Modiji For Support: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 40 minutes ago
PM Oli And Indian PM Modi Jointly Inaugurated ICP And 50,000 Private Houses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 18 minutes ago
Visiting Princess Astrid Of Belgium Holds Talks With Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
U.S Embassy Clarifies On MCC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
72nd Indian Army Day Celebrated In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Connecting Education, Youth and Technology By Nasala Maharjan Jan 22, 2020
Women In Leadership By Aagya Pokharel Jan 22, 2020
Nepal Airlines Announces Flight To Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Harry, Meghan Lawyers Issue A Legal Warning Over Photos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020
Weather Forecast January 22: Dense Fog Persists In Terai Region Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel