Nepal Government Establishes Health Desk At TIA To Check Coronavirus

As Coronavirus is spreading, Nepal government has already announced a number of efforts to prevent the spreading it to Nepal. Along with Tribhuwan International Airport, Rasuwa District Administration also established health center in Rasuwagdhi, Nepal-China border to closely monitor the people entering from China to Nepal.

As China is battling to contain a deadly coronavirus in its Hubei province, as hundreds of millions of Chinese prepare to travel over the Lunar New Year, WHO has alerted Nepal about the possible risk.

With the notice from WHO, Nepal government has established health desk at TIA to closely monitor the disease.

According to BBC, Beijing and Hong Kong have cancelled some major festivities to prevent large crowds gathering together. Wuhan and other cities in Hubei have seen far more draconian measures, with curbs on public transport.

On Friday, Chinese authorities said the death toll had risen to 25, with 830 confirmed cases.Almost all of the deaths have been in Hubei. It was the low number of confirmed cases overseas - currently 12 - that was one of the reasons the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declined to designate the virus an "international emergency".

"It may yet become one," said the WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The US said on Thursday it was investigating its second suspected case. It is one of the world's largest annual migrations of people.

The authorities have cancelled all large-scale celebrations in Beijing. Temple fairs are banned; film releases postponed and the Forbidden City will be closed to the public.

What do we know about the virus?

Currently known as 2019-nCoV, the virus is understood to be a new strain of coronavirus not previously identified in humans. The Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus that killed nearly 800 people globally in the early 2000s was also a coronavirus, as is the common cold.

Authorities have said this new virus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan that "conducted illegal transactions of wild animals".

There is evidence of human-to-human transmission, with the virus spreading from patients to family members and healthcare workers.

The virus infects the lungs, and symptoms start with a fever and cough. It can progress to shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

There is no vaccine as yet, though three research teams are working on it.