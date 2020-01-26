Nepali Congress Urges Government To Prevent Spreading Coronavirus

Nepali Congress (NC) parliamentary party has said that Nepal was in high risk of being affected by corona virus.

Drawing government’s attention for management of safety measures that are to be adopted to ward off spread of corona virus, NC urged the government to rescue numbers of Nepalis staying for various purposes in Wuhan

The virus, which started off from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province of China, has now spread in over a half dozen countries.

As a number of Nepalis are staying for different purposes in Wuhan, the parliamentary party of NC urged the government to rescue them by enforcing efficacious safety measures.

“We call the government’s attention to opt for safety measures for preventing spread of the epidemic corona virus in the country and also for proper treatment of those who have been affected from the virus,” read a release issued on Sunday by Bal Krishna Khand, chief whip of NC parliamentary party.