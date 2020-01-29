Nepal And Luxembourg Occluded Bilateral Talks

Nepal And Luxembourg Occluded Bilateral Talks

Jan. 29, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg. The two ministers exchanged views on all aspects of bilateral relations and agreed to work together in areas of common interests.

Both the ministers held bilateral talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Singhadurbar before official level meeting,

Luxembourg will also host a function today to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of its diplomatic relations with Nepal.

Nepal and Luxembourg had established diplomatic relations in 1975.

EPb55T3UYAAcx1R.jpg

luxemberg.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Char Narayan Temple Restored
Jan 29, 2020
Central Committee Meeting Of Nepal Communist Party Begins
Jan 29, 2020
Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur
Jan 29, 2020
All The Monuments Will Be Reconstructed Within Two Years: Minister Bhattarai
Jan 29, 2020
Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi, To Head NTB As A CEO
Jan 29, 2020

More on News

Char Narayan Temple Restored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Central Committee Meeting Of Nepal Communist Party Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
All The Monuments Will Be Reconstructed Within Two Years: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand Launches Books On Harmful Practices In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 25 minutes ago
Foreign Minister of Luxembourg To visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
TIA Immigration To Use Ultra-Modern Nepali Port By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020
Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi, To Head NTB As A CEO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020
Powerful Earthquake Of 7.7 Magnitude Hits Caribbean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020
Japan, US And Australia Begin Evacuation From Wuhan, Death Toll Reaches 132 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020
Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020
China Virus Outbreak Shows Asia Needs To Step Op Infection Preparation By Dr Takeshi Kasai Jan 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel