Chinese Scientists Achieve A Breakthrough In The Novel Coronavirus Vaccine: Global Times

As the total number of infections in the province climbed to 64,084 with 15,299 recovered and 2,346 dead, East China's Zhejiang Province achieved a breakthrough in the novel coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

According to Global Times, antibodies have been tested in the first batch of lab rats: Zhejiang Science and Technology Department.

Hubei Province reported 630 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 22, with 96 new deaths and 1,742 cases of recovery,

After COVID19 patients are discharged from hospitals, they will undergo another 14-day mandatory quarantine at a designated location under medical observation, said Wuhan authority on Saturday.

China asks all its companies to stop using biometric identification systems amid the coronavirus outbreak. The systems use fingerprints to verify who is clocking in and clocking out of work, and may increase the risk of virus transmission. COVID19