Number Of Cases Of COVID-19 Declines In China

China has made progress in curing patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Feb. 23, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

In the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, a total of 36,680 confirmed COVID-19 patients were still being treated in hospitals on Friday, compared with the peak number of 38,020 on Feb. 18.

China has made progress in curing patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it steps up epidemic prevention and control measures and medical reinforcements, a health official said Saturday.

In the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, a total of 36,680 confirmed COVID-19 patients were still being treated in hospitals on Friday, compared with the peak number of 38,020 on Feb. 18, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.

The rest parts of Hubei have 10,967 confirmed cases on Friday, compared with the peak number of 13,886 on Feb. 14, according to Mi.

Outside Hubei, the number of COVID-19 patients still hospitalized was 5,637 on Friday, dropping significantly from a peak of 9,141 on Feb. 11, Mi said.

Only 31 new confirmed cases were reported outside Hubei on Friday, with all other provincial-level regions reporting less than 10 or zero new infections.

A total of 20,659 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Friday.

Xinhua

More on Health

Chinese Scientists Achieve A Breakthrough In The Novel Coronavirus Vaccine: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
WHO Advise To Under-cooked Raw Animal Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Cases In China Decline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Coronavirus Cases Decline In Consecutive Days In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

PM OLI’s Two Years Getting Established By Keshab Poudel Feb 23, 2020
Nepal Army Day: Remembering Glory By Keshab Poudel Feb 23, 2020
Bernie Sanders Heads To Big Win In Nevada Caucuses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2020
Foreign Aid And Corruption By Dipak Gyawali Feb 23, 2020
Ambassador Bhattarai Highlights Importance Of Tourism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2020
Manufacturing Idiots By Deepak Raj Joshi Feb 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75