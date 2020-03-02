175 Nepalese Airlifted From China Reunited With Family Following Completion Of Quarantine

Following the negative results in a final test, all 175 Nepalese airlifted from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, reunited with the family today.

“Health report of all 175 quarantined Nepalis delivered on Monday revealed that none of the Wuhan returnees were affected from the novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Nabin Phuyal of NA.

They have successfully completed their quarantine period.They were kept in Kharipati-based quarantine location for 16 days under constant health surveillance.

A farewell program was organised today at Kharipati quarantine to send them join with their families.

"We are very much happy to be reuniting with our families today," said the quarantined Nepalis during the farewell program. "We would like to extend special thanks to the Nepal Army (NA) and the government."

As per the health report released today by National Public Health Laboratory, Teku, all 175 Wuhan returnees had tested negative for COVID-19.

Cabin crew, pilots and helath professionals numbering 18 who had been to Wuhan to rescue the Nepali nationals were sent to their families on Sunday.

State Minister for Health and Population, Nabaraj Raut, bid farewell from the quarantine to all 175 Nepalis at Kharipati, Bhaktapur.

Humkala Pandey, Chief District Officer (CDO), and Som Mishra, Mayor of Changunarayan Municipality, were also present in the farewell program.