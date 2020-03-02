Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal

A Western Disturbance as an upper air system lies over western parts of Nepal and adjoining region. There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by snowfall and hailstorm in one or two places occurred in western Nepal.