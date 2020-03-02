Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal

March 2, 2020, 6:33 a.m.

A Western Disturbance as an upper air system lies over western parts of Nepal and adjoining region. There will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western hilly region.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by snowfall and hailstorm in one or two places occurred in western Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts
Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch
Mar 02, 2020
Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China
Mar 02, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus
Mar 02, 2020
Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport
Mar 01, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 25:Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Brief Rain And Thunderstorm Is likely At Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Should Make Removal Of Border Charges As Top Trade Talk Agenda With Bangladesh :Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Novel Coronavirus: Over 87,000 Cases Reported In The World, 44462 Patients Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2020
Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75