Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo

March 3, 2020, 11:53 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has started its regular flights to Japan's Narita International Airport. NAC first maiden flight left to Narita on 2 June 1.15 AM and returned on TIA at 6.25 PM.

There were 234 passengers on board from Kathmandu to Narita and 265 passengers from Nartia to Kathmandu

NAC will fly direct three flights a week from Kathmandu through its wide body A330-200 series aircraft. According to Nepal Airlines, the numbers of passengers in first flight show remarkable and the booking for coming flights are also going well.

The direct flights help passengers to save time not to be transit for hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

