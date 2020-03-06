Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives Nepal

Ann Singh, Chairperson of Miss World Organization Julia Morley and Director of the Miss World Organization, Steve Douglas, has arrived in Nepal for a three-day-long visit. Miss Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha welcomed the team at Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday morning.

During her stay, Toni – Ann Singh will pay a site visit in Makawanpur and Sindhupalchowk; areas where the winning project of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ is based on. Likewise, she will also visit the Himalayan great trail in Helambu which is under construction.

According to the press statement released by The Hidden Treasure, this is the first visit to Nepal by regaining Miss World and the Chairperson of Miss World Organization in the history of 23 years long relations between two institutions. During their visit, the Miss World Organization team will also look into the possibilities of Nepal hosting the Miss World Pageant.

