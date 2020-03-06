Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives Nepal

Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives Nepal

March 6, 2020, 8:20 a.m.

Ann Singh, Chairperson of Miss World Organization Julia Morley and Director of the Miss World Organization, Steve Douglas, has arrived in Nepal for a three-day-long visit. Miss Nepal 2019 Anushka Shrestha welcomed the team at Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday morning.

During her stay, Toni – Ann Singh will pay a site visit in Makawanpur and Sindhupalchowk; areas where the winning project of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ is based on. Likewise, she will also visit the Himalayan great trail in Helambu which is under construction.

According to the press statement released by The Hidden Treasure, this is the first visit to Nepal by regaining Miss World and the Chairperson of Miss World Organization in the history of 23 years long relations between two institutions. During their visit, the Miss World Organization team will also look into the possibilities of Nepal hosting the Miss World Pageant.

miss-world.jpg

Photo courtesy: The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Deputy PM Pokhrel
Mar 06, 2020
Ruling Party MP To Table A Resolution In HoR Demanding Withdrawal Of Indian Army From Kalapani
Mar 06, 2020
2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333
Mar 06, 2020
Four Persons Discharged From Hospital After Negative Test On Novel Coronavirus
Mar 06, 2020
Iran's Khamenei Asks India To Stop Attacks On Muslims
Mar 06, 2020

More on News

Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Deputy PM Pokhrel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Ruling Party MP To Table A Resolution In HoR Demanding Withdrawal Of Indian Army From Kalapani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 43 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 59 minutes ago
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 7 minutes ago

The Latest

2,241 new cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide, bringing total to 95,333 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Four Persons Discharged From Hospital After Negative Test On Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Iran's Khamenei Asks India To Stop Attacks On Muslims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2020
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75