PM Oli Welcomes The Proposal To Revive SAARC

Welcoming the proposal of Prime Minister Of India Narendra Mod to revive SAARC as a forum to fight against COVID-19i, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Prime Minister KP Oli has expressed Nepal government’s readiness to work closely with the SAARC Member States to promote the health of the citizens of the member states.

“I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modiji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus,” said the PM Oli has said in his twitter reply to Indian PM’s twitter proposal for SAARC revival.

Prime Minister Modi’s call comes amid detection of coronavirus cases after the population of the SAARC member-states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to fight the coronavirus threat jointly. This came minutes after India evacuated 44 citizens who from the Iranian city of Qom after the cancellation of flights due to coronvirus outbreak in that country.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet,” said Mr. Modi in a social media message.

India has been coordinating bilaterally with countries like Italy and Iran for evacuation but this is the first time that the Indian leadership has called for a joint action by SAARC, which has been stuck because of India-Pakistan hostilities.

On Thursday, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed about requests for medical items from Iran, Italy, Bangladesh, and Maldives.