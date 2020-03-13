PM Oli Welcomes The Proposal To Revive SAARC

PM Oli Welcomes The Proposal To Revive SAARC

March 13, 2020, 7:01 p.m.

Welcoming the proposal of Prime Minister Of India Narendra Mod to revive SAARC as a forum to fight against COVID-19i, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli Prime Minister KP Oli has expressed Nepal government’s readiness to work closely with the SAARC Member States to promote the health of the citizens of the member states.

“I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modiji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus,” said the PM Oli has said in his twitter reply to Indian PM’s twitter proposal for SAARC revival.

Prime Minister Modi’s call comes amid detection of coronavirus cases after the population of the SAARC member-states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to fight the coronavirus threat jointly. This came minutes after India evacuated 44 citizens who from the Iranian city of Qom after the cancellation of flights due to coronvirus outbreak in that country.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet,” said Mr. Modi in a social media message.

India has been coordinating bilaterally with countries like Italy and Iran for evacuation but this is the first time that the Indian leadership has called for a joint action by SAARC, which has been stuck because of India-Pakistan hostilities.

On Thursday, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed about requests for medical items from Iran, Italy, Bangladesh, and Maldives.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Premier League And EFL Suspended in England - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Halt Games
Mar 13, 2020
PM Oli Discharges From TUTH Hospital
Mar 13, 2020
Mount Everest Expedition Suspended For This Session
Mar 13, 2020
Nepal Suspends On Arrival Visa To All Foreigners And NRN Till April 13
Mar 13, 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 In Italy
Mar 13, 2020

More on News

PM Oli Discharges From TUTH Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal Suspends On Arrival Visa To All Foreigners And NRN Till April 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 6 minutes ago
India Suspends Tourist Visas Until April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
RPP Will Not Divide Again: Kamal Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thanks Nepal Government For Its Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
SAARC Secretary General Calls On Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Premier League And EFL Suspended in England - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Halt Games By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2020
Secularism Debate: Look Who’s Sneezing And Who’s Caught The Cold By Sagar Prasai Mar 13, 2020
KULMAN GHISING Thousand Kilometers Rush By A Correspondent Mar 13, 2020
Fighting For Dalit Women Rights By Aagya Pokharel Mar 13, 2020
Pathway To Unite Mind, Body, Soul By Deepak Raj Joshi Mar 13, 2020
YOGENDRA SAKYA: Hotel Ambassador And Story Of Three Generations By Keshab Poudel Mar 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-Aprl.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75