Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely

Generally Cloudy In Western Region Of Nepal

March 15, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

Western disturbance is gradually moving away. There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions towards the afternoon/late afternoon.

