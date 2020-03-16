Weather Forecast For March 16: Partly Cloudy In Hills

Weather Forecast For March 16: Partly Cloudy In Hills

March 16, 2020, 6:52 a.m.

The Western Disturbance has now moved away and there is feeble affect. In the wake of this, mainly dry and cool weather is likely over the hills. Just one or two pockets might continue to receive light rains. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions, mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors
Mar 16, 2020
Governments Around The World Announce Restrictions On Daily Life To Curb Coronavirus
Mar 16, 2020
More than 152000 People Affected From Coronavirus Recovered
Mar 15, 2020
XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Toruism
Mar 15, 2020
Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Offers Emergency Fund With US$ 10 Million
Mar 15, 2020

More on Weather

Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Central And Western Region And Mostly Cloudy In East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Thunderstorm Are Likely To Occur In Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
A Fresh Wave Of Western Disturbance To Bring Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Announces Fourteen Days Mandatory Self Quarantines For All Visitors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
Governments Around The World Announce Restrictions On Daily Life To Curb Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2020
More than 152000 People Affected From Coronavirus Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2020
XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Toruism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2020
Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Offers Emergency Fund With US$ 10 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2020
17 Die Consuming Toxic Alcohol In Dhanusha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75