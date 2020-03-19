U.S. Commits Additional $1.8 Million To Npal To Fight Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

The United States Government Commits an Additional $1.8 Million to Keep the Nepali People Protected from the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

March 19, 2020, 3:01 p.m.

The U.S. Government is proud to announce an additional $1.8 million in assistance to bolster the Government of Nepal’s novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) readiness and response. These funds are part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious Diseases. Of the total funds, nearly $1.1 million will scale up existing USAID health programs in Nepal to educate communities on COVID-19 prevention and to counter misinformation regarding the virus. The remaining $700,000 will support ongoing preparedness and response activities in Nepal implemented through the World Health Organization.

The emergency funds were made possible through the generous support of the American people. These funds are in addition to the consignment of vital personal protective equipment (PPE) that the U.S. Government provided and handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population on March 6, 2020.

