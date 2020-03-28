US Rapid Test Kits Can Detect Coronavirus In Five Minutes

US FDA Clears New Coronavirus Rapid Test

March 28, 2020, 8:08 a.m.

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about five minutes.

Medical device maker Abbott announced the emergency clearance of its cartridge-based test in a release Friday night. The company says that its test delivers a negative result in 13 minutes when the virus is not detected.

US Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000; Italy Deaths Rise

Number of fatalities in the US inches close to 1,700, pushing the global death toll to more than 27,000.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States hit almost 104,000 early on Saturday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, with the number of fatalities close to 1,700, pushing the global death toll up to 27,324.

Italy, meanwhile, announced 919 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134. The number of cases also continue to rise, hitting more than 86,000.

Further dashing hopes that Europe is containing the pandemic, Spain recorded 769 new deaths in a daily, bringing the total number to 4,858. As of early Saturday, the death toll has surpassed 5,000.

Source: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists
Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government
Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder
Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist
Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case
Mar 28, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
India’s Woman virologist Develops First Indian Test Kit For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Chronic Shortage Of Protective Gear Hampers Fight Against Coronavirus Globally: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Dozen Coronavirus Suspects Admitted In Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 56 minutes ago
China's Coronavirus Test Kits Have Proven Records Of High-Quality: Chinese Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75