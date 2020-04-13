Former King Gyanendra Calls For Unity And Solidarity Among All Nepalese To Fight Against Covid-19

Former King Gyanendra has wished peace, prosperity, longevity and happiness to all Nepalis on the occasion of the New Year 2077 BS.

Giving a best wishes message today on the occasion of the year 2077, former King Gyanendra said there need to have solidarity and unity among all the forces to fight Covid-19. He urged the people to obey lockdown and maintain discipline.

He also said that there are growing numbers of people started to follow our Santan way of life and practices which we have been following centuries.