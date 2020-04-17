34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19

A group of doctors arrived in Dhangadhi Today. According to Sudur Paschim, Health Service office, the team of 34 doctors will help other doctors of the province to contain the spread of corona virus in the state.

The doctors will stay there for a month period. According to Yeti Airline, Airline’s ATR-72 charter aircraft carried the doctors in Dhangadhi. “On request of Ministry of Health and Population, our ATR 72-500 aircraft with Nepali Reg No: 9N- ANC carried 38 medical personnel to Dhangadi Airport for their journey to Far west Nepal to help diagnose cases and control the spread of COVID-19” tweets Yeti Airline.

Dr. Bikash Devkota, in daily briefing about COVID-19, also confirmed that those 34 doctors were dispatched to Sudur Paschim state as the number of people entering Nepal from the Nepal-India border of the state was increasing.

"The doctors studying at Nepal Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) were sent to the hospital set up by the Chief Minister's office of Sudur Paschim State," informed Dr. Devkota.