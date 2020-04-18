Third Person Infected With COVID-19 Returns Home After Recovery In Baglung

The third person infected with COVID-19 in the country has returned home after a full recovery, on Saturday. She was discharged from Baglung. She stayed for 17 days in the hospital. Now 27 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Sixty-five years old, who was admitted to Baglung Hospital in April after her sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged.

She is also a sugar and blood pressure patient.