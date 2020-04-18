Third Person Infected With COVID-19 Returns Home After Recovery In Baglung

The third person infected with COVID-19 in the country has returned home after a full recovery, on Saturday. She was discharged from Baglung. She stayed for 17 days in the hospital. Now 27 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Sixty-five years old, who was admitted to Baglung Hospital in April after her sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged.
She is also a sugar and blood pressure patient.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75