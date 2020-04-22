World Vision International Nepal Supports Local Levels of Province 1&2

World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) handed over the medical goods and other necessary protective materials to the Provincial and Local Governments of Province 1 and 2.

WVIN also handed over such goods to Morang, Sunsari Udayapur of Province 1 and Mahaotari Rautahat, Sarlahi district of Province 2 amidst concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“With support from local partners and in coordination with provincial and local governments, World Vision completed the distribution of non-food items (tarpaulins, ropes, mosquito nets, buckets, blankets, jerrycans, plastic mats, p-forms, shovels and small ropes) and medical supplies (masks, surgical gloves, hand sanitizers 100ml and soap) to local governments in six districts of Province 1 and 2 yesterday. These materials will be used in the quarantine facilities established by the local governments for the coronavirus suspect cases,” said a press release issued by WVIN.

These goods will be used to build quarantines in those areas directed to women and children. WVIN has been implementing various programs in those areas in partnership with Local Levels.

The goods include tents, net, rope, beds, plastic covers, hands washing shops, Masks, sanitizers, plastic baskets and plastic jerkins and so on. Public engagement director of WVIN Pushkar Khati said that these materials are provided as a part of the emergency support program.