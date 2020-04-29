Coronavirus Cases Exceed 3 Million Globally

At a time when some countries are beginning to ease virus lockdowns, there is concern infection rates could accelerate again.

The number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 216,500 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 925,500 people have recovered reports Aljazeera.

France has unveiled plans, including the adoption of aggressive testing, for a gradual relaxation of its nationwide lockdown from May 11. Germany has already loosened some of its restrictions, but people are now being encouraged to stay at home amid concern the infection rate could be picking up again.