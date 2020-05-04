COVID-19: 328 Persons Are In Red Zone In Nepal

COVID-19: 328 Persons Are In Red Zone In Nepal

May 4, 2020, 7:12 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that ministry has carried out 64485 tests including 13640 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 50845 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). During the last 24 hours, 1382 tests were carried out.

Out of 75 infected person, 31 in province 1, 13 in province 2, 7 in Bagmati, 2 in Gndaki, 17 in province 5, 0 in Karnali and 5 in Sudurpaschim. Out of them 16 has already discharged after recovery and 59 infected persons are currently on undergoing treatment in various provincial and corona hospitals. Those include Biratnagar 31, Birgunj 9, Dhangadhi, Bharatpur and Rupandehi has one each and Neplgunj 16.

There are 328 in rezone. As they are prospective infected persons, the tracing of the contact of the people is going on.

During the daily media briefing on COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), Dr. Devkota said that there are 21,523 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. There are 106 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, one is in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 105 are outside.

He also said that the two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 321. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities in Nepalgunj said Spokesperson Devkota.

Forty-four persons have been receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country — one in Dhangadhi, one in Bharatpur, nine in Birgunj, 31 in Biratnagar, one in Rupandehi, one in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

In Saptari, 368 people including 318 who were living in same area as COVID-19 patients have tested negative for the virus in swab test done through PCR technique. .

The swab samples were sent to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan where all of the COVID-19 suspects tested negative for the virus, said Duniya Lal Yadav, Chief of District Health Office.

Following 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Nepalgunj, various places of Bannke have been sealed on Monday.

The local level government had sealed Ansatiyan, Eklauni, Dhambhoji areas of Banke since the last three days.

Likewise, Kohalpur Municipality has sealed its southern area adjacent to Nepalgunj.

Also, contract tracing has been initiated to trace out people who might have come in direct contact with infected people, said Naresh Man Shrestha, Focal person of District Health Office, Banke.

