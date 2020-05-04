More Than One Million Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have hit 3.5 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 247,000 and more than 1 million patients having recovered, according to the latest statistics released by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in both COVID-19 infections and fatalities, totaling more than 1.1 million and over 67,000, respectively. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

Russia recorded over 10,000 cases in 24 hours in a new daily high. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who tested positive for the virus, is feeling well.

British PM Boris Johnson said the British government had a contingency plan for his death when his condition deteriorated before.

Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would consult experts to decide whether to extend the national state of emergency until May 31, local media reported.

France is extending the state of health emergency until July 24.

Three new cases of COVID-19, all imported, were reported on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, according to China's National Health Commission. The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases and one suspected case which was imported from abroad. No new deaths were reported on the day.