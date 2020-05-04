Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan Sealed From Outside Municipality

All party meeting held in Nepalgunj has decided to declare Nepalgunj restricted zone. Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the areas will be complete lockdown from Monday 11 AM 6 May till midnight.

Following 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Nepalgunj, various places of Banke have been sealed on Monday.

The local level government had sealed Ansatiyan, Eklauni, Dhambhoji areas of Banke since the last three days.

Likewise, Kohalpur Municipality has sealed its southern area adjacent to Nepalgunj.

Also, contract tracing has been initiated to trace out people who might have come in direct contact with infected people, said Naresh Man Shrestha, Focal person of District Health Office, Banke.

During this period no one will be allowed to come out of house. All party meeting also shut down the vegetable markets for indefinite period. The meeting also urged all municipalities in Banke not to create the obstruction in the road.

All municipalities shut down their border with Nepalgunj sub-municipality. These municipalities blocked the people visiting there.

Health expert from central and provincial are on their way to the COVID-19 infected area in Banke, he added.

Until now, 90 swab samples of people who had come in contact with infected people have been taken out of which, 35 samples are being tested today.

On Sunday, 15 swab samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 55 samples.

16 people of Nepalgunj-8, identified with COVID-19 infection are getting treatment in isolation at Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital, Kajuri.