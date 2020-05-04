Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan Sealed From Outside Municipality

Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan Sealed From Outside Municipality

May 4, 2020, 8:19 p.m.

All party meeting held in Nepalgunj has decided to declare Nepalgunj restricted zone. Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the areas will be complete lockdown from Monday 11 AM 6 May till midnight.

Following 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Nepalgunj, various places of Banke have been sealed on Monday.

The local level government had sealed Ansatiyan, Eklauni, Dhambhoji areas of Banke since the last three days.

Likewise, Kohalpur Municipality has sealed its southern area adjacent to Nepalgunj.

Also, contract tracing has been initiated to trace out people who might have come in direct contact with infected people, said Naresh Man Shrestha, Focal person of District Health Office, Banke.

During this period no one will be allowed to come out of house. All party meeting also shut down the vegetable markets for indefinite period. The meeting also urged all municipalities in Banke not to create the obstruction in the road.

All municipalities shut down their border with Nepalgunj sub-municipality. These municipalities blocked the people visiting there.

Health expert from central and provincial are on their way to the COVID-19 infected area in Banke, he added.

Until now, 90 swab samples of people who had come in contact with infected people have been taken out of which, 35 samples are being tested today.

On Sunday, 15 swab samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 55 samples.

16 people of Nepalgunj-8, identified with COVID-19 infection are getting treatment in isolation at Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital, Kajuri.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: 328 Persons Are In Red Zone In Nepal
May 04, 2020
Nepalnews Shutdown Again
May 04, 2020
Bharat Raj Gautam Is Recommended for The Secretary General Of Federal Parliament
May 04, 2020
Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown
May 04, 2020
India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373
May 04, 2020

More on News

COVID-19: 328 Persons Are In Red Zone In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Nepalnews Shutdown Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Bharat Raj Gautam Is Recommended for The Secretary General Of Federal Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Eleven Indian Citizens Arrested While Sneaking Out To India From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Police Strictly Imposes Restrictions On The Vehicles Entering Katmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepali Origin Of American Citizen Arthur Gunn (Debesh Pokhrel) Reaches Top 10 Of American Idol By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 48 minutes ago

The Latest

COVID-19 and Frontline Workers By Dr. Prabin Manandhar May 04, 2020
Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Japan Extends State Of Emergency To May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
The World Bank Publishes A Report On Brick Sector In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 04, 2020
Preliminary Part Of Padma Shamsher's Government Of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari May 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75