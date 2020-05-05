NAM Must Remain United And Support Multilateralism And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19: PM Oli

May 5, 2020, 9:24 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday that Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) must use its numerical and moral strength to unite the world at the present critical moment of human history.

Addressing the virtual Summit of the NAM under the theme of “United against COVID-19” today, the Prime Minister said that humanity was at stake and all the countries were fighting a common but an invisible enemy.

The Prime Minister further underlined that the NAM must remain united and support multilateralism and global cooperation to defeat COVID-19, consolidate the voice of the poorest and most vulnerable, scale up South-South Cooperation by way of sharing experience,transfer of technology, medical logistics and equipment, coordinate and advocate for a robust recovery package from the international community.

Prime Minister Oli welcomed the proposal to establish the NAM Task Force to work out a database that will include requirements of NAM Member States and appreciated the initiative to establish the NAM Contact Group for collective fight against the pandemic.

Prime Minister Oli said that nothing was more important than the protection of human life and saving humanity, and this should be the supreme duty of governments.

Prime Minister Oli also said that Nepal had deployed all political, economic, human and technological resources at the disposal to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He also informed the NAM member States about the measures taken by the government and said no death from COVID-19 had occurred in Nepal.

The Prime Minister called for the robust global response to such a crisis of large proportion and highlighted the indispensable role of the United Nations and its specialised agency, WHO.

