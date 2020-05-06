COVID-19: 333 People Are In Red Zone In Nepal

Ministry of Health and Population said that there are 19734 people who are currently in quarantine.

In his daily media briefing, Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that the ministry has carried out 66077 including 14096 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52970 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). During the last 24 hours, 952 tests were carried out.

He also said that 6 patients of COVID-19 discharged from Kosi Hospital after recovery.

There are now 136 persons in isolation. Out of the 7 in Kathmandu valley and 136 are in the outside valley. There are currently 333 people in the red zone.