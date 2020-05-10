Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy

Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy

May 10, 2020, 6:48 a.m.

The government of Pakistan has lifted a weeks-long lockdown designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus reports NHK.

According to NHK, the government began to ease restrictions in phases on Saturday, allowing smaller stores and companies to restart operations.

Temporary closures of stores and factories have taken a toll on the country's economy.

The government requires owners of enterprises that reopen to implement thorough preventive measures against the virus.

At a menswear store in the capital, Islamabad, clerks wearing face masks sanitized hands of customers at the entrance and limited the number of people who are allowed to enter the store.

The shop owner said he is happy to reopen the store finally and see customers coming back. He added that he wants to take thorough anti-virus measures for his staff and customers.

Pakistan has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus cases and the number is still rising.

But the government chose to reopen the economy to address rising unemployment despite fears of a further spread of the virus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87
May 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely
May 10, 2020
Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday
May 09, 2020
NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment
May 09, 2020
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India
May 09, 2020

More on News

NAC Wide-Body Leaves For China To Bring Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal Opposes Construction Of 'Link Road' By India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 1 minute ago
7 New Cases In Nepal, Total Reaches To 109 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 21 minutes ago
Nepal Is Aware About The Situation In Kalapani-Lipulek: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 14 minutes ago
47 Chinese National Detained Violating Restricted Zones In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 38 minutes ago

The Latest

Rock'n Roll Legend Little Richard Dies At 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Partly Cloudy With Gusty Winds And Hail Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2020
Nepal To Expand PCR Testing From Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Record 2000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In A Single day In Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Global Race To Find The Vaccine And Nepal By Mahesh Koirala May 09, 2020
Remote Auditing Is Not Wishful Thinking By Bishal Raj Paudyal and Sakar Koirala May 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75