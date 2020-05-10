Pakistan Eases Restrictions, Reopens Economy

The government of Pakistan has lifted a weeks-long lockdown designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus reports NHK.

According to NHK, the government began to ease restrictions in phases on Saturday, allowing smaller stores and companies to restart operations.

Temporary closures of stores and factories have taken a toll on the country's economy.

The government requires owners of enterprises that reopen to implement thorough preventive measures against the virus.

At a menswear store in the capital, Islamabad, clerks wearing face masks sanitized hands of customers at the entrance and limited the number of people who are allowed to enter the store.

The shop owner said he is happy to reopen the store finally and see customers coming back. He added that he wants to take thorough anti-virus measures for his staff and customers.

Pakistan has reported more than 27,000 coronavirus cases and the number is still rising.

But the government chose to reopen the economy to address rising unemployment despite fears of a further spread of the virus.